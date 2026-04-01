Kristaps Porziņģis Out April 1 Against Spurs (Illness)
Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Porzingis tallied 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.