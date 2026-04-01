Kristaps Porziņģis Out April 1 Against Spurs (Illness)

In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Porzingis tallied 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

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