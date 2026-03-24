Kon Knueppel DTD For March 24 Against Kings Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 21, Knueppel put up nine points, three rebounds and five assists in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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