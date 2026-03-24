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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel DTD For March 24 Against Kings Due To Back Injury

Kon Knueppel (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Knueppel put up nine points, three rebounds and five assists in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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