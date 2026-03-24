Kon Knueppel DTD For March 24 Against Kings Due To Back Injury
Kon Knueppel (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Knueppel put up nine points, three rebounds and five assists in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.