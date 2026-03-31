Klay Thompson DTD For March 31 Against Bucks (Rest)

Last time out on March 30, Thompson recorded five points, two rebounds and two assists in a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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