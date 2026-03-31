Klay Thompson DTD For March 31 Against Bucks (Rest)
Klay Thompson (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 2 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 30, Thompson recorded five points, two rebounds and two assists in a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.