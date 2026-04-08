Klay Thompson DTD For April 8 Against Suns (Rest)

In his last game on April 7, Thompson posted 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a 116-103 loss to the Clippers. Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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