Khris Middleton Questionable Feb. 26 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

Khris Middleton (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Middleton tallied six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

