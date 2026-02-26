Khris Middleton Questionable Feb. 26 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

Middleton tallied six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

