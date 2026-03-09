FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George Questionable March 9 Against Warriors (Illness)

Keyonte George (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Warriors on Monday, March 9. As of Monday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 7 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, George recorded 22 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 113-99 loss to the Bucks. George is tops on his squad in points per game (24.0), and averages 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keyonte George

