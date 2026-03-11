FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George Questionable March 11 Against Knicks (Illness)

Keyonte George (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Knicks are favored by 13 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

George tallied 15 points and two assists in his last game, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9. George is tops on his squad in points per game (23.8), and averages 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Keyonte George

