Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. DTD For March 8 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

Kevin Porter Jr. (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Magic are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Porter tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-81 loss to the Celtics on March 2. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kevin Porter Jr.

