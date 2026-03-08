Kevin Porter Jr. DTD For March 8 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury
Kevin Porter Jr. (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Magic are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Porter tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-81 loss to the Celtics on March 2. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
