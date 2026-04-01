Kevin Porter Jr. DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Porter had 25 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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