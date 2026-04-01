Kevin Porter Jr. DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Knee Injury
Kevin Porter Jr. (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Porter had 25 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.