Kevin Huerter Questionable April 8 Against Bucks (Illness)
Kevin Huerter (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday evening, the Pistons are favored by 20.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Huerter had 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 123-107 loss to the Magic on April 6. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.