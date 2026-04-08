Kevin Huerter Questionable April 8 Against Bucks (Illness)

Huerter had 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 123-107 loss to the Magic on April 6. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.