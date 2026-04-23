Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 3 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Durant totaled 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

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