Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 3 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Kevin Durant (Ankle) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Friday, April 24. As of Thursday evening, the Rockets are favored by 9.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Durant totaled 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.