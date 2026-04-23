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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 3 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Kevin Durant (Ankle) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Friday, April 24. As of Thursday evening, the Rockets are favored by 9.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Durant totaled 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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