Keon Ellis Questionable Feb. 27 Against Pistons Due To Finger Injury
Keon Ellis (Finger) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Ellis totaled 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Ellis is averaging 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
