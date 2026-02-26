FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson Questionable Feb. 26 Against Nets Due To Shoulder Injury

Keldon Johnson (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 12 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 110-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 25, Johnson tallied two points, one rebound and three assists. Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News