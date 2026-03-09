Kel'el Ware Questionable March 10 Against Wizards Due To Shoulder Injury
Kel'el Ware (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 15.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Ware put up 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 121-110 win over the Pistons. Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
