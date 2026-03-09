FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware Questionable March 10 Against Wizards Due To Shoulder Injury

Kel'el Ware (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 15.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Ware put up 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 121-110 win over the Pistons. Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kel'el Ware

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News