Kawhi Leonard Questionable Feb. 26 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury
Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22, Leonard totaled 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Leonard leads his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.