FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard Questionable Feb. 26 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22, Leonard totaled 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Leonard leads his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News