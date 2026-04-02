Karlo Matković Questionable April 2 Against Trail Blazers Due To Back Injury
Karlo Matkovic (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 6.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Matkovic tallied two points, three rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Matkovic is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.