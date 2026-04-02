Karlo Matković Questionable April 2 Against Trail Blazers Due To Back Injury

Matkovic tallied two points, three rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Matkovic is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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