Karlo Matković DTD For April 5 Against Magic Due To Back Injury
Karlo Matkovic (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Magic are favored by 3 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Matkovic tallied two points, three rebounds and one block in his last appearance, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Matkovic is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.