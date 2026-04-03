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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable April 3 Against Bulls Due To Elbow Injury

Karl-Anthony Towns (Elbow) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

Towns totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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