Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable April 3 Against Bulls Due To Elbow Injury

Towns totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

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