Justin Champagnie Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 1, Champagnie recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Champagnie leads his squad in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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