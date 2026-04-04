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Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards

Justin Champagnie

Washington Wizards • #9 SF

Justin Champagnie Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Justin Champagnie (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Saturday, April 4. As of Friday evening, the Heat are favored by 17.5 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Champagnie recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Champagnie leads his squad in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Champagnie

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