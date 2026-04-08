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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle Out April 8 Against Magic Due To Hand Injury

Julius Randle (Hand) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Randle put up 19 points, two rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.0 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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