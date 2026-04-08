Julius Randle Out April 8 Against Magic Due To Hand Injury

Randle put up 19 points, two rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.0 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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