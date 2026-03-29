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Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets SF

Josh Minott Questionable March 29 Against Kings Due To Hip Injury

Josh Minott (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Kings are favored by 1 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Minott put up 18 points, six rebounds and one steal in a 116-99 loss to the Lakers. Minott is averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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