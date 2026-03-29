Josh Minott Questionable March 29 Against Kings Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on March 27, Minott put up 18 points, six rebounds and one steal in a 116-99 loss to the Lakers. Minott is averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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