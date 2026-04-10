Josh Minott DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Achilles Injury

Last time out on April 5, Minott recorded 15 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three blocks in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.