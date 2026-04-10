Josh Minott DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Achilles Injury
Josh Minott (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Minott recorded 15 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three blocks in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.