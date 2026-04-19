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Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs

Jordan McLaughlin

San Antonio Spurs PG

Jordan McLaughlin Out For Game 1 Due To Ankle Injury

Jordan McLaughlin (Ankle) is out for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, April 19. As of Sunday morning, the Spurs are favored by 11 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, McLaughlin posted two points, one rebound and one assist in a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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