Jordan McLaughlin Out For Game 1 Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 12, McLaughlin posted two points, one rebound and one assist in a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.

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