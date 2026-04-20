Jordan McLaughlin DTD For Game 2 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Jordan McLaughlin (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday morning, the Spurs are favored by 11.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, McLaughlin tallied two points, one rebound and one assist. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.