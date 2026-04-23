Jordan Goodwin DTD For Game 3 Against Thunder Due To Calf Injury

Goodwin tallied two points in his most recent game, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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