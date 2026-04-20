Jordan Goodwin DTD For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Calf Injury
Jordan Goodwin (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Wednesday, April 22. As of Sunday evening, the Thunder are favored by 16.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Goodwin had two points in his last action, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.