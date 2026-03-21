Jonathan Kuminga DTD For March 21 Against Warriors Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Kuminga posted 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Kuminga is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.