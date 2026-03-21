Jonathan Kuminga DTD For March 21 Against Warriors Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 18, Kuminga posted 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Kuminga is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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