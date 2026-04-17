Jonathan Isaac Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the Hornets on Friday, April 17. As of Friday morning, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Isaac tallied one rebound in his most recent appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.