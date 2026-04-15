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Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic • #1 PF

Jonathan Isaac Questionable For NBA Play-In Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the 76ers on Wednesday, April 15. As of Wednesday morning, the 76ers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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