Jonathan Isaac Questionable For Game 1 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is questionable for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, April 19. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Isaac put up one rebound. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
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