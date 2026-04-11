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Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic • #1 PF

Jonathan Isaac Questionable April 12 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 4 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac is averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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