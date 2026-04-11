Jonathan Isaac Questionable April 12 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 4 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac is averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.