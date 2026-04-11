Jonathan Isaac Questionable April 12 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac is averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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