John Konchar Questionable March 11 Against Knicks Due To Calf Injury
John Konchar (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Knicks are favored by 13 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 9, Konchar put up two points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 119-116 win over the Warriors. Konchar is averaging 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
