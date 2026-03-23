John Collins DTD For March 23 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Collins tallied eight points, three rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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