John Collins DTD For March 23 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury
John Collins (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Monday, March 23. As of Monday morning, the Clippers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Collins tallied eight points, three rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.