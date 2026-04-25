Joel Embiid Out For Game 3 Due To Abdomen Injury
Joel Embiid (Abdomen) is out for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Sunday, April 26. As of Friday evening, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, Embiid totaled 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.