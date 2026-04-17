Joel Embiid Out For Game 1 Due To Abdomen Injury
Joel Embiid (Abdomen) is out for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Sunday, April 19. As of Thursday evening, the Celtics are favored by 12.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Embiid tallied 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in his last appearance, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.