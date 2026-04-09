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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid Out April 9 Against Rockets (Illness)

Joel Embiid (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Embiid recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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