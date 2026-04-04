Joel Embiid Out April 4 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Joel Embiid (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Saturday, April 4. As of Saturday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Embiid posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Embiid is averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.