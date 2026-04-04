Joel Embiid Out April 4 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 3, Embiid posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Embiid is averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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