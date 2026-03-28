Jock Landale Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury
Jock Landale (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Hawks are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Landale put up five points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.