Jock Landale Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

In his most recent action, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Landale put up five points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.