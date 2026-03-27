Jock Landale Out March 27 Against Celtics Due To Shoulder Injury

Last time out on March 25, Landale posted five points, 10 rebounds and two assists in a 130-129 win over the Pistons. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.