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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale Out March 27 Against Celtics Due To Shoulder Injury

Jock Landale (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Friday, March 27. As of Friday evening, the Celtics are favored by 5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Landale posted five points, 10 rebounds and two assists in a 130-129 win over the Pistons. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

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