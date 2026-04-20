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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury

Jock Landale (Ankle) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Knicks on Monday, April 20. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Landale totaled eight points, one rebound and one assist in his last appearance, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1. Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

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