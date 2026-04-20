Jock Landale Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury

Landale totaled eight points, one rebound and one assist in his last appearance, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1. Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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