Jock Landale Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury
Jock Landale (Ankle) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Knicks on Monday, April 20. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Landale totaled eight points, one rebound and one assist in his last appearance, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1. Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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