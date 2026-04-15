Jett Howard Questionable For NBA Play-In Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the 76ers on Wednesday, April 15. As of Wednesday morning, the 76ers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Howard tallied two points. Howard averaged 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
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