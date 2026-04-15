Jett Howard Questionable For NBA Play-In Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Howard tallied two points. Howard averaged 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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