Jett Howard Questionable April 5 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury
Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 6 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Howard tallied two points. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.