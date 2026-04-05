Jett Howard Questionable April 5 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Howard tallied two points. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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