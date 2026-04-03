Jericho Sims DTD For April 3 Against Celtics Due To Kneecap Injury

In his most recent action, a 119-113 loss to the Rockets on April 1, Sims tallied six points, 20 rebounds and two assists. Sims is averaging 4.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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