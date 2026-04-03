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Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks

Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks PF

Jericho Sims DTD For April 3 Against Celtics Due To Kneecap Injury

Jericho Sims (Kneecap) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Celtics are favored by 17 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-113 loss to the Rockets on April 1, Sims tallied six points, 20 rebounds and two assists. Sims is averaging 4.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jericho Sims

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