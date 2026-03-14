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Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks

Jeremy Sochan

New York Knicks • #20 PF

Jeremy Sochan Out March 13 Against Pacers (Illness)

Jeremy Sochan (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Knicks are favored by 13 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Sochan put up four points, one rebound and one steal. Sochan is averaging 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremy Sochan

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