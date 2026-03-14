Jeremy Sochan Out March 13 Against Pacers (Illness)

In his last action, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Sochan put up four points, one rebound and one steal. Sochan is averaging 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.