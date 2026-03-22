Jerami Grant Questionable March 22 Against Nuggets Due To Calf Injury
Jerami Grant (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 9 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 20, Grant recorded 26 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.