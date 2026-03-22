Jerami Grant Questionable March 22 Against Nuggets Due To Calf Injury

Last time out on March 20, Grant recorded 26 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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