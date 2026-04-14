Jerami Grant Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Suns Due To Calf Injury

In his last game, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Grant totaled 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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