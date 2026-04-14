Jerami Grant Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Suns Due To Calf Injury
Jerami Grant (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Suns on Tuesday, April 14. As of Tuesday morning, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Grant totaled 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.