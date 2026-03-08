Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 8 Against Celtics Due To Neck Injury
Jaylon Tyson (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 1 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Tyson put up 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Tyson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.