FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 8 Against Celtics Due To Neck Injury

Jaylon Tyson (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 1 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Tyson put up 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Tyson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylon Tyson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News