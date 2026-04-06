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Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Toe Injury

Jaylon Tyson (Toe) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Tyson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his last action, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylon Tyson

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