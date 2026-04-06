Jaylon Tyson Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Toe Injury

Tyson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his last action, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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