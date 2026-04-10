Jaylin Williams Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Achilles Injury
Jaylin Williams (Achilles) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Williams had five points, four rebounds and one assist. Williams is averaging 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.