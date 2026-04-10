Jaylin Williams Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Achilles Injury

In his most recent action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Williams had five points, four rebounds and one assist. Williams is averaging 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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