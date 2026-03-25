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Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells Out March 25 Against Spurs Due To Toe Injury

Jaylen Wells (Toe) is out for the upcoming game against the Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 16.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Wells put up four points, two rebounds and two assists in a 146-107 loss to the Hawks. Wells is averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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